Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the law, which boosts U.S. investment in renewable energy products, "is destabilizing the level playing field" between U.S. and European companies by providing subsidies that could draw business into the United States.

During a speech at the Aero Club in Washington, Faury said it was "absolutely essential" that fair competition be maintained.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)