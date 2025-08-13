Airbus announces the successful launch of the MetOp-SG A1 satellite, built by the group and developed under the direction of the European Space Agency for EUMETSAT, the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.



Launched from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 6 rocket, this first new-generation European weather satellite has established communication and is beginning its commissioning phase.



Equipped with sophisticated atmospheric sounding and imaging instruments, it is the first of a series of six satellites that will ensure the continuity and improvement of space-based weather data until the mid-2040s.



The six satellites are being built by Airbus in Toulouse and Friedrichshafen. Each MetOp-SG satellite has a nominal operational lifetime of 7.5 years, ensuring full operational coverage over a period of 21 years.