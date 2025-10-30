Consolidated revenue increased by 7% compared to the previous year, reaching €47.4bn (compared with €44.5bn over the first nine months of 2024).



A total of 507 commercial aircraft were delivered (compared to 497 aircraft in the first nine months of 2024), including 62 A220s, 392 A320 family aircraft, 20 A330s and 33 A350s.



Adjusted EBIT related to Airbus' commercial aircraft activities amounted to €3,270m (compared with €3,028m over the first nine months of 2024), mainly reflecting a more favorable hedge rate and lower R&D expenses, while the increase in deliveries incorporates an unfavorable mix.



Consolidated EBIT (reported) amounted to €3,365m (compared with €2,690m over the first nine months of 2024), including net adjustments of -€781m.



Financial income amounted to €374m (compared with -€92m for the first nine months of 2024), mainly reflecting the revaluation of certain equity investments and financial instruments, partially offset by the change in the US dollar.



Consolidated net income amounted to €2,641m (compared with €1,808m), with consolidated EPS of €3.34 (compared with €2.29).



The group aims to make about 820 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025, with adjusted EBIT of approximately €7bn, and free cash flow before customer financing of approximately €4.5bn.