  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:40 2023-02-15 am EST
119.06 EUR   +2.66%
12:55aAirbus' Attributable Profit Inches Up in FY22
MT
12:41aAirbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
RE
12:32aAirbus reports Full-Year (FY) 2022 results
EQ
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023

02/16/2023 | 12:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Airbus site in Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus slowed the production ramp-up of its best-selling A320neo-family jet and targeted 2023 jet deliveries in line with its original estimate for last year, as the world's largest planemaker bowed to industrial pressure on supplies.

The France-based group also targeted an adjusted operating profit of 6.0 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in 2023 after posting a stronger than expected 5.627 billion euros for last year, up 16% from 2021 and helped by positive pension effects.

The new targets for single-aisle jets confirm a shallower trajectory disclosed by industry sources last month, with the goal of 65 A320neo-family jets a month slipping to end-2024 and the rate of 75 slipping to 2026 from "middle of the decade".

Revenues rose 13% to 58.763 billion euros, buoyed by higher deliveries compared to the previous year and a strong dollar.

($1 = 0.9344 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 58 294 M 62 207 M 62 207 M
Net income 2022 3 914 M 4 177 M 4 177 M
Net cash 2022 9 097 M 9 707 M 9 707 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 93 758 M 100 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE7.24%100 052
BOEING14.68%130 685
TEXTRON INC.5.35%15 572
DASSAULT AVIATION0.95%14 262
AVICOPTER PLC-1.62%3 976
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED12.82%3 890