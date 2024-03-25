By Andrea Figueras

Airbus said it plans to acquire Germany's Infodas to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio, nearly a week after a deal to buy the cibersecurity and big data unit of Atos collapsed.

The acquisition, for which financial details weren't disclosed, is expected to be completed before the end of 2024, subject to approval, the European aircraft maker said Monday.

Infodas, which employs around 250 people, provides cybersecurity and IT solutions in the public sector including defense and critical infrastructures, Airbus said.

"With exponential cyber threats, along with the increasing digitalisation and connectivity of its products and systems, cybersecurity is a pivotal component of Airbus' development," the company said.

Last week, Airbus ended talks with French IT company Atos to acquire its big data and security unit for up to 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion).

