The first delivery to France will take place in late 2029 and will be followed by the first delivery to Spain in 2030, the group said, adding that the first prototype is scheduled for an inaugural flight in 2025.

Airbus said helicopters' development will be conducted in its facilities in Albacete, Marignane and Donauwörth.

No deal value was disclosed in the press release.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá ; editing by Tassilo Hummel)