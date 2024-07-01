Airbus: towards a takeover of Spirit AeroSystems activities

Airbus announces that it has entered into a binding agreement with Spirit AeroSystems for the potential acquisition of major activities related to its own commercial aircraft programs, in order to ensure the stability of their supply.



These include the production of A350 fuselage sections at Kinston (North Carolina) and Saint-Nazaire (France), A220 wings and mid-fuselage at Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Casablanca (Morocco), and A220 pylons at Wichita (Kansas).



The conclusion of definitive agreements remains subject to a due diligence process. While there is no guarantee that a transaction will be concluded, both parties are committed to working to complete this process as quickly as possible.



