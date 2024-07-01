Airbus: towards a takeover of Spirit AeroSystems activities
These include the production of A350 fuselage sections at Kinston (North Carolina) and Saint-Nazaire (France), A220 wings and mid-fuselage at Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Casablanca (Morocco), and A220 pylons at Wichita (Kansas).
The conclusion of definitive agreements remains subject to a due diligence process. While there is no guarantee that a transaction will be concluded, both parties are committed to working to complete this process as quickly as possible.
