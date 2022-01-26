Airbus unit says global helicopter market is recovering

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The global helicopter market is
staging a mixed recovery but will take two to three years to
recapture pre-crisis levels, the head of the helicopters
division of planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday.
"We have had a first sight of recovery in the worldwide
market, which progressed by 40% in 2021 from 2020," Airbus
Helicopters Chief Executive Bruno Even said.
"It will take two to three years to recover levels before
the crisis, but the trend is there," he told reporters, adding
he expected trends seen in 2021 to be confirmed in 2022.
The world's largest commercial helicopter maker said earlier
that deliveries rose 13% to 338 units in 2021, up from 300 in
2020.
New orders outpaced deliveries, with 419 gross orders in
2021, or a net tally of 414 after cancellations.
Orders rose sharply from a coronavirus-impacted total of
289 gross orders and 268 net orders in 2020.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander
Smith)