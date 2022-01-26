Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus unit says global helicopter market is recovering

01/26/2022 | 09:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker cleans up a H175 Airbus helicopter on the static display, two days before the opening of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The global helicopter market is staging a mixed recovery but will take two to three years to recapture pre-crisis levels, the head of the helicopters division of planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday.

"We have had a first sight of recovery in the worldwide market, which progressed by 40% in 2021 from 2020," Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Bruno Even said.

"It will take two to three years to recover levels before the crisis, but the trend is there," he told reporters, adding he expected trends seen in 2021 to be confirmed in 2022.

The world's largest commercial helicopter maker said earlier that deliveries rose 13% to 338 units in 2021, up from 300 in 2020.

New orders outpaced deliveries, with 419 gross orders in 2021, or a net tally of 414 after cancellations.

Orders rose sharply from a coronavirus-impacted total of 289 gross orders and 268 net orders in 2020. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 5.30% 114.04 Real-time Quote.-3.58%
TIM S.A. -0.54% 12.9 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
All news about AIRBUS SE
09:41aAirbus unit says global helicopter market is recovering
RE
08:25aNorwegian Air execs met with Airbus to discuss jet technology, memo shows
RE
08:25aNorwegian air executives met with airbus sales team in oslo this…
RE
02:00aAIRBUS : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/25Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane
RE
01/25Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane
RE
01/25AIRBUS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
01/25U.S. FAA approves 90% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G airports
RE
01/25IATA boss voices concerns over Airbus-Qatar jet order row
RE
01/25Airbus Launches New Air-Cargo Service
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 147 M 58 801 M 58 801 M
Net income 2021 3 332 M 3 757 M 3 757 M
Net cash 2021 6 255 M 7 054 M 7 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 85 139 M 96 039 M 96 003 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float -
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 108,34 €
Average target price 144,22 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-3.58%96 039
THE BOEING COMPANY1.38%119 949
TEXTRON INC.-7.73%15 701
DASSAULT AVIATION7.58%9 589
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-31.24%7 631
AVICOPTER PLC-30.64%5 190