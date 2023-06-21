Airbus : unveils first immersive remote collaboration concept to ease aircraft cabin definition

Paris Le Bourget, 21 June 2023 – Airbus is taking digital collaboration into a new dimension by developing an industry-first collaborative solution based on mixed reality technologies for aircraft interior customisation.





This new concept will transform and boost the way Airbus defines aircraft cabins by enabling live and remote interactions with customers in an immersive virtual world.

Thanks to holograms in a 3D environment, users can visualise various cabin equipment choices and test different interior configurations, materials or colours. All users, wherever they are, can communicate easily and in real time.





The “Airbus immersive remote collaboration” solution is planned for industrialisation on the A320 family by 2025, opening the door to more mixed reality industrial applications for other commercial aircraft and on helicopter programmes.





This innovative concept builds on Airbus' experience of mixed reality technology in industrial environments and highly-accurate visualisation of aircraft interiors.





It supports Airbus’ ambition to deploy a fully digital end-to-end approach for its industrial operations to improve aircraft design quality, support production ramp-up and increase customer satisfaction.





Catherine Jestin, Executive Vice President Digital and Information Management at Airbus, said: “With this new solution, Airbus is opening a new era where mixed reality will help shape the future of aircraft cabin definition. We are leveraging the power of data and most advanced technologies to create engaging, interactive and realistic virtual experiences for our customers, accessible at any time, from anywhere in the world. This shows how we foster digital innovation at Airbus for all our products and services, always keeping our customers at heart.”





To learn more about the broad range of our disruptive concepts, visit the Airbus website at





Discover the “Airbus immersive remote collaboration”

video.





















Contacts for the media





Philippe Gmerek

Airbus

+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27

mailto:PHILIPPE.GMEREK@AIRBUS.COM?subject=

Email















