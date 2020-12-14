Airbus : urges compromises on Brexit, transatlantic tariffs

MONTREAL/PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The head of European
planemaker Airbus called for an end to separate
diplomatic squabbles over Britain's exit from the European Union
and a transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute that collectively
overshadow its business.
Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Airbus - whose
manufacturing plants straddle Britain and the EU - was preparing
itself for disruption if Britain completes its exit from the
bloc without a deal, but downplayed warnings of severe upheaval.
"It would really be a pity that after so many years of
preparation there is no deal at the end. I think it would be
much better for the EU and the UK to have an orderly Brexit,"
Faury told a conference.
"This being said, if there is no deal we will have to live
with it. There will be a more difficult transition on Dec. 31
and we are preparing ourselves for some logistical issues, but
we don't think this is going to be unmanageable," he added.
His comments came after Britain’s manufacturing industry
warned of a potential "knockout blow" if Prime Minister Boris
Johnson is unable to secure a trade deal with the EU before
temporary arrangements end on Dec. 31.
Faury also called for compromise in a dispute over aircraft
subsidies in which both the EU and United States have imposed
tariffs on multiple goods.
"We are calling for a de-escalation ... and finding a
long-term agreement between the U.S. and the EU, and we think
this is what will happen," Faury told the Conference of
Montreal.
"And it will happen under the Biden administration, but I
think it would have happened anyway," he added.
Diplomats say the EU and outgoing Trump administration are
in "serious" negotiations to end the 16-year-old trade fight,
which has come to a head just as Britain leaves the EU.
Airbus found itself squeezed between the two sets of trade
negotiations last week when Britain halted tariffs on U.S. goods
adopted in support of Airbus as it prepares to exit the EU.
Industry sources said the decision, contradicting earlier
signals that tariffs would stay, ended unity among Airbus
backers Britain, France, Germany and Spain and precipitated the
worst cross-Channel rift over aerospace in decades.
Speaking by video link at a conference forced to take place
virtually this year because of coronavirus restrictions, Faury
said it was vital to restore flights as vaccines are rolled out.
But he said he was not worried that premium travel would be
severely impacted forever by the new technology, saying most
business would still need to be conducted in person.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Tim Hepher in
Paris
Editing by Matthew Lewis)