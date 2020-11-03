Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : wins European Space Agency TRUTHS mission study for metrological traceability of Earth observation data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:15am EST

TRUTHS to provide benchmark of Earth's Radiation budget by consistent calibration traced to a metrological reference
Consistent calibration will also enhance existing satellite missions

Stevenage, 3 November 2020 - Airbus has been awarded the lead in the European Space Agency (ESA) contract for the TRUTHS A/B1 (System feasibility Studies and Pre-Developments) as part of ESA's Earth Observation Earth Watch programme.

The TRUTHS satellite mission will collect measurements of the Sun radiation and of the sunlight reflected off Earth's surface traced to an absolute metrological reference, which will then be used to improve the climatological data sets and calibrate the observations of other satellites. This space-based climate and calibration observing system will enable data from other satellites to be compared more easily providing greater standards of data harmonisation for even more accurate climate change forecasts.

TRUTHS stands for Traceable Radiometry Underpinning Terrestrial and Helio Studies. The study will define the TRUTHS mission system implementation concept as well as focus on the preparation of critical technologies ahead of implementation of the mission in 2023.

TRUTHS will carry a Cryogenic Solar Absolute Radiometer (CSAR) to provide a primary calibration standard in order to benchmark measurements of both incoming solar radiation and outgoing reflected radiation - measured with a Hyperspectral Imaging Sensor (HIS) also part of the payload - with unprecedented accuracy. These measurements will give the ability to estimate radiative imbalance underlying climate change and, importantly, in a shorter time than is currently possible. TRUTHS will serve to calibrate other satellite sensors, such as those carried on the Copernicus missions, through co-imaging operations.

Richard Franklin, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space in the UK said: 'Validating data on Earth's changing climate is at the heart of this exciting mission - which will have a profound impact on future studies. It will provide the gold standard of calibration for space based Earth observation - a kind of 'standards laboratory in space'. For the first time the international scientific community will be able to cross reference their measurements and data enabling much more accurate forecasts and analysis, especially from the European Copernicus programme.'

UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: 'Data has been one of our most powerful and versatile weapons against coronavirus, and it is among our most potent weapons in countering climate change.'

'This mission, with Airbus leading the charge, will not only give us the first ever absolute measurement of the light reflected off Earth's surface, it will reduce the uncertainty in future climate projections while arming our scientists with the most reliable data and insight we have ever had access to.'

The TRUTHS study and pre-developments will include key partners from the UK space industry including Teledyne e2v UK, National Physical Laboratory (NPL), RAL, University of Leicester, Thales Alenia Space UK, CGI IT UK, Telespazio-UK and Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station as well as important contributions from companies and institutes from the participating nations: The Czech Republic, Greece, Romania and Switzerland. The overall contract is worth approximately €16 million.

The UK has embarked on a strategy to take a leadership role in this domain building on the strong climate science expertise from among others the National Physical Laboratory, the National Centre for Earth Observation and Rutherford Appleton Laboratory Space.

@AirbusSpace @ESA_EO #SpaceMatters #satellite

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 08:14:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:15aAIRBUS : wins European Space Agency TRUTHS mission study for metrological tracea..
PU
03:05aAIRBUS : has been awarded the lead in the European Space Agency (ESA) contract f..
PU
02:31aAIRBUS : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
11/02Software Firm Coupa to Buy Supply-Chain Tech Provider Llamasoft
DJ
11/02AIRBUS : From Earth orbit to the Moon…and beyond!
PU
11/02Ryanair boss looks beyond summer loss to post-pandemic growth
RE
11/02AIRBUS : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
11/02Ryanair CFO says making progress with Boeing on compensation
RE
11/02Ryanair cfo, asked if also talking to airbus, said anyone offering the right ..
RE
10/30New Boeing jet unlikely but depends on MAX return - Safran CEO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 566 M 54 301 M 54 301 M
Net income 2020 -791 M -923 M -923 M
Net Debt 2020 362 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,2x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 49 439 M 57 528 M 57 651 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,01 €
Last Close Price 63,09 €
Spread / Highest target 95,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-51.65%57 528
THE BOEING COMPANY-55.68%81 512
TEXTRON INC.-19.73%8 194
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.21%6 938
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.53.17%6 102
AVICOPTER PLC6.71%4 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group