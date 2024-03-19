Airbus wins contract for GRACE-C mission
Over its nominal five-year lifetime, the GRACE-C (Gravity Recovery And ClimateExperiment-Continuity) mission will continue the series of measurements aimed at observing how groundwater, oceans, ice sheets and land move from month to month, by measuring variations in the planet's gravity field.
Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, said: ' When it comes to environmental monitoring, continuity is essential. The valuable data provided by previous GRACE missions testify to their success, and it is excellent news that Airbus continues to participate in this international mission, which provides the tools needed to measure the evolution of our climate'.
