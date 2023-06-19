Airbus wins historic 500-plane IndiGo order

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus
announced a record order from Indian budget carrier IndiGo
for 500 jets on the opening day of the Paris Airshow
on Monday.
The multibillion-dollar narrowbody deal is the largest ever
by number of aircraft, eclipsing Air India's provisional
purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as India's two largest
carriers brace for sharp expansion in regional travel demand.
