    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11:44 2023-06-19 am EDT
132.02 EUR   +0.64%
10:03aAirbus : India's IndiGo places record order for 500 A320 Family aircraft
PU
10:01aAirbus : Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft
PU
09:50aAirbus Gets 30 A320neo Orders From Saudi Arabia's Flynas
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Airbus wins historic 500-plane IndiGo order

06/19/2023 | 09:43am EDT
Airbus logo at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus announced a record order from Indian budget carrier IndiGo for 500 jets on the opening day of the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The multibillion-dollar narrowbody deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft, eclipsing Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as India's two largest carriers brace for sharp expansion in regional travel demand. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Joanna Plucinska Additional reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.69% 132.02 Real-time Quote.18.16%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.12% 2432.3 Delayed Quote.21.01%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 136 M 70 064 M 70 064 M
Net income 2023 4 476 M 4 890 M 4 890 M
Net cash 2023 10 012 M 10 938 M 10 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 104 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
