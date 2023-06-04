Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:09 2023-06-02 am EDT
128.38 EUR   +1.94%
08:32aAirlines body urges jetmakers to fix aircraft delivery delays
RE
05:58aAirbus seeing more predictable industrial rhythm after delays
RE
12:48aAirBaltic in talks to buy 30 more Airbus A220 - CEO
RE
Summary 
Summary

Airlines body urges jetmakers to fix aircraft delivery delays

06/04/2023 | 08:32am EDT
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The head of a group representing global airlines renewed pressure on planemakers to speed up plane and parts production on Sunday, warning the delays would curtail airline capacity as demand for air travel nears a full recovery from the pandemic.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told Reuters the topic had been raised by "every single one" of the airline CEOs he had met as the industry gathers for a three-day annual meeting in Istanbul.

Airlines "are not concerned about the macroeconomic environment, they're concerned about the access to spare parts for their existing aircraft and the delivery of new aircraft. So it's definitely got to hold back capacity growth," he said.

"It's frustrating because airlines can see strong demand, but they're not able to match supply with demand in many markets. And this is something we want to see resolved."

Airbus and Boeing have blamed supply chains for delivery delays, while bottlenecks in a network of engine repair shops have also forced airlines to ground dozens of jets.

The gathering comes two weeks before the Paris Airshow, where supply pressures are likely to overshadow new orders.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Joanna Plucinska and Aditi Shah; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE15.64%108 668
BOEING9.17%128 332
DASSAULT AVIATION3.98%14 519
TEXTRON INC.-11.99%12 918
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 847
JOBY AVIATION, INC.69.85%3 841
