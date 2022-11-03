Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:38 2022-11-03 pm EDT
111.40 EUR   -0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

11/03/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

(Reuters) - Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises.

The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

Industry sources said lifting the spectre of a new jet also cheered Airbus which - like CFM - has most to gain from milking a favourable status quo and avoiding a premature product race.

Between them, billions of dollars in potential R&D savings are at stake.

CFM, co-owned by General Electric and Safran, powers Boeing 737 MAXs and about half the Airbus A320/321neo family, which has a strong market lead.

That doesn't bother Calhoun who played down runaway sales of the A321neo.

"I don't want to fill a gap in a product line. I want to build a product that's going to differentiate in a way that absolutely substitutes the airplanes that came before it," Calhoun told analysts at an investor day.

Such a plane would be 20-30% more efficient and start to lay the groundwork for future autonomous or machine-driven flight.

"There'll be a moment in time where we'll pull the rabbit out of the hat and introduce a new airplane sometime in the middle of the next decade," he said.

Analysts said that was meant to reassure investors Boeing would not embark on a $15-billion spree before reducing its $45 billion of net debt, while reassuring restless airlines any 737 successor would be worth the wait.

That marks what some industry sources described as a quiet but decisive U-turn behind the scenes after months in which the planemaker had been informally touting the possibility of a pair of late 2020s jets known as 5X and 6X to block the A321neo.

It now calculates the MAX family of aircraft will carry it through the decade, as originally planned, in the face of still-evolving technology and limited resources.

Investors mostly agreed, pushing up Boeing's shares some 10%.

MARKET SHARE

But industry insiders said there were a number of risks in Calhoun's strategy of waiting out the 2020s.

First, Boeing is now more than ever dependent on getting its MAX 10 - needed to counter the A321neo - certified.

That depends on a Congressional waiver which although far from automatic is ultimately likely to happen, congressional aides say. If it fails, the 5X/6X may yet see the light of day.

Second, it leaves Airbus with an entrenched market lead through the decade, rather than the 50/50 split seen over time.

That offers Airbus a cost advantage as well as a useful negotiating currency with which to convert existing customers to its own next jet likely to appear in the 2030s.

Calhoun stressed market share was not the issue.

But industry experts said it appeared no accident that Boeing's mid-decade delivery forecasts - 50 single-aisles a month compared with Airbus' goal of 75 - gave Boeing an implied share of 40%, widely seen as the lowest needed for a duopoly to remain stable.

"They are settling for 40% but no less," a senior industry source said.

Neither planemaker was immediately available for comment.

Sitting out the decade also leaves the MAX family exposed to competition from a potential new variant of Airbus' smaller but lighter A220. Airbus has said the A220-500 is "when not if".

Amid the threat to its MAX cash cow from below, Boeing highlighted plans to put pressure on Airbus from above and generate more cash by pledging higher 787 wide-body output.

Harder to measure are the intangible risks of waiting.

Ron Epstein of Bank of America said lack of investment historically turns market dominance to "market subordination".

Calhoun insists patience will pay off next decade. Until then, the numbers of a lop-sided duopoly favour Airbus barring a setback in its own output plans, which many see as ambitious.

"If we bring any of the capabilities that I am suggesting will be available to us at that moment...leadership will be well within our grasp," Calhoun said.

(Writing by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Tim Hepher, David Shepardson and Rajesh Kumar Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.41% 111.4 Real-time Quote.-0.45%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.01% 36.0825 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
BOEING 7.24% 158.08 Delayed Quote.-28.78%
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.91% 0.111 Delayed Quote.4.76%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.28% 78.43 Delayed Quote.-18.07%
SAFRAN 0.66% 112.08 Real-time Quote.3.42%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 567 M 58 756 M 58 756 M
Net income 2022 3 956 M 3 903 M 3 903 M
Net cash 2022 8 589 M 8 472 M 8 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 88 088 M 86 889 M 86 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 111,86 €
Average target price 148,44 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.45%86 889
BOEING-28.78%87 854
TEXTRON INC.-11.26%14 029
DASSAULT AVIATION58.95%12 393
AVICOPTER PLC-46.08%3 503
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-34.51%3 468