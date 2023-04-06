Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:22:47 2023-04-06 am EDT
124.72 EUR   +0.27%
04:10aAviation leasing watchdog issues warning on Vietnam after jet dispute
RE
03:58aAvolon CEO says Q1 business boosted by China reopening
RE
02:49aIn Beijing, French business community welcomes Macron's overtures
RE
Avolon CEO says Q1 business boosted by China reopening

04/06/2023 | 03:58am EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Avolon on Thursday said the reopening of China after it eased strict COVID-19 rules has boosted levels of leasing and trading activity.

The company added three customers in the first quarter for a total of 147 airlines and executed 31 lease transactions, it said in a business update.

"The year has started with positive momentum as airline passenger growth continues and the impact of reopening in China feeds into increasing travel in the region," CEO Andy Cronin said in the statement.

The Dublin-based lessor said it owned and managed a fleet of 578 aircraft at end of the quarter, with orders and commitments for 252 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

It said it was on track to achieve its target of 75% fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft by 2025, with 55% new technology currently, up from 50% a year earlier.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 64 268 M 70 185 M 70 185 M
Net income 2023 4 483 M 4 895 M 4 895 M
Net cash 2023 11 564 M 12 629 M 12 629 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 97 956 M 107 B 107 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE12.03%106 974
BOEING10.24%128 164
DASSAULT AVIATION16.18%16 705
TEXTRON INC.-4.11%14 069
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED18.52%4 087
AVICOPTER PLC-9.27%3 609
