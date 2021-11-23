Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Bertelsmann Appoints Airbus's CFO to Supervisory Board

11/23/2021 | 07:20am EST
By Mauro Orru

Bertelsmann SE has appointed Airbus SE Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam to its supervisory board following an extraordinary general meeting.

The German media conglomerate and parent of Penguin Random House said Tuesday that Mr. Asam would join the board in January.

Mr. Asam has been chief financial officer at Airbus since April 2019, and was previously at German chip maker Infineon Technologies AG in the same role for eight years.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 0720ET

Financials
Sales 2021 52 280 M 58 845 M 58 845 M
Net income 2021 3 319 M 3 736 M 3 736 M
Net cash 2021 6 172 M 6 947 M 6 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 85 478 M 96 270 M 96 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 108,78 €
Average target price 141,51 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE21.16%96 270
THE BOEING COMPANY0.03%123 358
TEXTRON INC.55.89%16 902
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.39.65%9 672
DASSAULT AVIATION SA-1.45%8 281
AVICOPTER PLC20.08%6 952