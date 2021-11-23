Bertelsmann Appoints Airbus's CFO to Supervisory Board

By Mauro Orru



Bertelsmann SE has appointed Airbus SE Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam to its supervisory board following an extraordinary general meeting.

The German media conglomerate and parent of Penguin Random House said Tuesday that Mr. Asam would join the board in January.

Mr. Asam has been chief financial officer at Airbus since April 2019, and was previously at German chip maker Infineon Technologies AG in the same role for eight years.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 0720ET