Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Europe, angering some crash relatives

01/25/2021 | 05:33pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 MAX resumes U.S. passenger flights after safety ban

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe is set to lift a 22-month flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX this week after reviewing submissions by industry experts and whistleblowers, angering relatives of some of the 346 crash victims, who say the move is premature.

A green light from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is a key step towards resolving an almost two-year safety crisis after crashes of the best-selling jet in Indonesia and Ethiopia which were linked to flawed cockpit software.

The United States lifted its own ban in November, followed by Brazil and Canada. China, which was first to ban the plane after the second crash in March 2019 and which represents a quarter of MAX sales, has not said when it will act.

After giving provisional approval in November, EASA sifted through input from 38 commenters and "received directly a number of whistleblower reports that we thoroughly analysed and took into account," Executive Director Patrick Ky said on Monday.

That, he said, did not expose any fresh technical problems.

But a France-based victims' group, Solidarity and Justice, called the move "premature, inappropriate and even dangerous".

Analysts and airline chiefs say EASA, which represents 31 mainly EU nations, has emerged stronger from the crisis, which eroded U.S. leadership of aviation safety.

Its U.S. counterpart, the Federal Aviation Administration, has been faulted for lax oversight of Boeing in approving the MAX, which featured little-documented software capable of ordering repeated dives based on just one vulnerable sensor.

Among its conditions for clearing the jet, EASA insisted on doing its own independent review of all critical systems well beyond the MCAS software, irking Boeing and some U.S. officials.

It also said the causes of the accidents must be understood, design changes must be implemented and pilots properly trained.

"We believe those four conditions are now met," Ky said.

But one lasting impact will be on a decade-old trend towards interdependence which had seen regulators rely on each other's safety judgments, amid pressure to be more efficient.

Under a 2011 agreement, EASA and the FAA agreed to base their evaluation of airplanes designed in each other's territory on the tests and compliance decisions carried out by the other agency "to the maximum extent practicable".

"Of course given those tragedies we have stopped this trend and we will increase our level of involvement," Ky said, referring to EASA approval of future U.S. designs.

Analysts have said increased checks could slow certification of Boeing's upcoming 777X, while the FAA could retaliate by stepping up oversight of France-based Airbus.

(This story refiles to add dropped word "on" in para 12)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.46% 84.87 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.24% 6.637 Delayed Quote.2.58%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.38% 200.97 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
All news about AIRBUS SE
12:33pBoeing 737 MAX to fly again in Europe, angering some crash relatives
RE
09:15aAIRBUS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:29aAIRBUS : Gulf Air Mulls Aircraft Delivery Delays Amid COVID-19 Travel Disruption..
MT
01/24AIRBUS : About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak
RE
01/24Gulf Air seeks Airbus, Boeing aircraft delays, acting CEO says
RE
01/22AIRBUS : Testing the future ...
PU
01/22AIRBUS : The 2021 Moon Camp Challenge starts now
PU
01/22Boeing says its fleet will be able to fly on 100% biofuel by 2030
RE
01/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Honor, Google, Samsung
01/22AIRBUS : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 943 M 56 958 M 41 688 M
Net income 2020 -1 494 M -1 813 M -1 327 M
Net cash 2020 1 264 M 1 534 M 1 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 -49,6x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 69 576 M 84 694 M 61 787 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 98,28 €
Last Close Price 88,83 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-1.06%84 694
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.84%116 203
TEXTRON INC.2.90%11 382
DASSAULT AVIATION-2.51%8 852
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.9.78%7 490
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED35.67%7 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ