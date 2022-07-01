Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes
07/01/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from French planemaker Airbus SE.
The U.S. planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the U.S. and China governments.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)