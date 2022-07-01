Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-07-01 am EDT
95.24 EUR   +3.02%
01:38pBoeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes
RE
09:00aAirbus Sets Up New Cybersecurity, Sustainability Unit Airbus Protect
MT
08:30aAirbus Bags $37 Billion Jet Order From Chinese Airlines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes

07/01/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from French planemaker Airbus SE.

The U.S. planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the U.S. and China governments.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.02% 95.24 Real-time Quote.-17.72%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.37% 138.55 Delayed Quote.-31.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 60 256 M 62 675 M 62 675 M
Net income 2022 4 184 M 4 352 M 4 352 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 716 M 8 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 72 791 M 75 714 M 75 714 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-17.72%76 093
THE BOEING COMPANY-31.23%80 888
TEXTRON INC.-22.40%13 134
DASSAULT AVIATION56.74%12 947
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-16.70%4 412
AVICOPTER PLC-44.96%3 977