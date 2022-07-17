Boeing expects 787 orders to pick up when deliveries restart

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing expects to see a
pick up in new orders for its 787 Dreamliner model once it
restarts deliveries of the plane, Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan
Deal said on Sunday.
Deal said the U.S. planemaker was "very close" to restarting
787 deliveries, which have been halted since May 2021 as Boeing
works through inspections and production issues.
"Maybe the ninth inning of a ball game," Deal said. "We're
getting airplanes ready for the delivery process."
A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson said
the agency "will sign off on each delivery only after Boeing
demonstrates the aircraft meets FAA safety standards."
Boeing also has a December deadline to win approval for the
737 MAX 10 - the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle
airplane family. Otherwise, it must meet new cockpit alerting
requirements under a 2020 law, unless Congress waives it.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told Aviation Week in an interview
published this month that the planemaker could be forced to
cancel the 737 MAX 10 over potential regulatory issues.
Deal said that was "not a high probability path" and he was
focused on getting the plane certified.
He also said Boeing had not decided when it might go to
Congress to seek relief from the requirement.
Deal said certification "still connects to the end of the
year" but acknowledged it might not happen. "The next step of
the process is to have the FAA on the airplane," Deal said.
"We're making progress."
Boeing is still working to try to sell additional airplanes
to Chinese airlines.
Deal said the company was "no doubt" feeling the impact of
tensions between Washington and Beijing. "I think Airbus'
orders are an example of where government to government
relationships improve orders.... We haven't given up on China by
any means," he added.
Deal said he was "not in a rush" to bring out a new
airplane. "I will do another airplane when it's time," he said.
Boeing is dealing with supply chain issues, especially
engines, to meet airplane demand. "Relative to engines, we have
had to alter some of our rates already," Deal said.
Deal also said he had told suppliers about Boeing's
projections. "Airbus is out marketing a rate. I'm telling my
suppliers where we're going on rate," Deal said. "I've chosen to
do it privately with supply chain."
Deal is looking at a range of options.
"I am telegraphing firm rates and I am telegraphing planning
rates that are much higher than the firm rates because we need
to explore the art of the possible," Deal said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in London
Editing by Mark Potter)