Boeing expects demand for 2,200-plus planes in India in next 20 years

HYDERABAD, India, March 25 (Reuters) - Boeing on
Friday joined rival planemaker Airbus in forecasting
that Indian airlines will need more than 2,200 jetliners over
the next two decades as the country's growing, rapidly
urbanising population seeks to travel more.
Airbus on Thursday said it expects Indian airlines to order
2,210 planes over the next 20 years, up from a previous forecast
of 1,900, citing growth in the country's aviation sector.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Hyderabad
Editing by David Goodman
)