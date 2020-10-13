Log in
Boeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall

10/13/2020 | 11:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lands during an evaluation flight in Seattle

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co lost another three orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner in September, and delivered 11 total aircraft to customers, less than half the number from the same month a year ago, company data showed on Tuesday.

The closely watched monthly snapshot also shows that quality flaws on the 787 Dreamliner continue to hamper efforts to develop an alternative cash cow to the 737 MAX, grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

As Boeing works to win regulatory approval, potentially early next month, to fly the 737 MAX again in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt demand for jets from both Boeing and European rival Airbus.

Boeing said it lost orders for two 737 MAX jets from leasing company BOC Aviation and another jet from an unidentified customer in September. That brings the total number of canceled MAX orders, including those where buyers converted one type of jet to a different model, to 436 jets, Boeing said.

Cancellations of all jet models stood at 448 for the year.

On the delivery side, Boeing handed to airline customers 10 twin-aisle jets in September, down from 25 a year earlier and 12 in August.

That brings total deliveries to 98 for the first nine months of 2020, down from 301 aircraft for the same period a year ago.

Deliveries are a closely watched metric for investors since airlines hand over the bulk of the money for an order when they pick up their planes at Boeing.

The September delivery tally included one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, and three freighters: one 747 to United Parcel Service, one 767 to FedEx Corp and one 777 to Lufthansa Cargo, Boeing said.

It also included seven 787 Dreamliner jets: one for leasing company AerCap Holdings, three for United Airlines, two for Turkish Airlines and one 787-10 to Taiwan's EVA Air, the planemaker said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Eric M. Johnson


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. -2.73% 26.72 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
AIRBUS SE -3.50% 63.61 Real-time Quote.-49.43%
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 0.00% 52.9 End-of-day quote.-33.25%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -3.01% 7.802 Delayed Quote.-51.02%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.15% 273.2325 Delayed Quote.80.87%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.08% 164.24 Delayed Quote.-48.63%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.48% 35.6001 Delayed Quote.-58.70%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 838 M 54 980 M 54 980 M
Net income 2020 -399 M -469 M -469 M
Net Debt 2020 1 273 M 1 495 M 1 495 M
P/E ratio 2020 -137x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 51 681 M 61 039 M 60 665 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 74,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-49.43%61 039
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.63%94 460
TEXTRON INC.-17.58%8 408
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.90%7 366
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.80.84%7 185
AVICOPTER PLC23.06%5 130
