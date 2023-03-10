Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:16 2023-03-09 am EST
124.50 EUR   +0.42%
Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India

03/10/2023
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Boeing Co will set up in India a facility to convert passenger aircraft into freight planes to capitalise on growing global demand for cargo, executives from the U.S. aviation firm said on Friday.

The facility will add to Boeing's $1 billion supply chain sourcing from India and will help support India's ambitions to become a global cargo hub, Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen told reporters in New Delhi. He did not give any details about when the facility will be set up or the size of the investment.

The planned facility comes amid a push by Boeing to expand in India. In February, the company said it plans to invest $24 billion to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts.

Flag carrier Air India has also placed a record order for nearly 500 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, with both Boeing and Airbus.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Shivangi Acharya; writing by Miral Fahmy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.42% 124.5 Real-time Quote.12.14%
BOEING -2.88% 201.24 Delayed Quote.8.77%
