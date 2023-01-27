Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:03 2023-01-27 am EST
116.62 EUR   -3.57%
01:04pBoeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
RE
12:34pSurprise Decline in French Households Confidence in the New Year Pulls Stocks Lower
MT
08:02aRolls-Royce slumps as new CEO warns of 'last chance' to change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production

01/27/2023 | 01:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aerial view of Boeing planes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of Dec. 31, up from about 142,000 in 2021. Boeing employs about 136,000 workers in the United States.

Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development. It declined to comment on how many jobs it will cut in 2023.

Most of the growth will occur in Boeing's business units, as well as engineering and manufacturing, to meet airlines' growing demand.

The company plans to increase deliveries of the 737 MAX from 374 aircraft in 2022 to between 400 to 450 planes this year, with deliveries of the 787 expected to hit between 70 and 80 aircraft.

European rival Airbus said this week it plans to add 13,000 employees this year. About 7,000 of those jobs are set to be newly created positions, with about 9,000 of the new hires based in Europe.

Boeing did not comment on how many net new jobs would created in the United States in 2023.

The U.S. planemaker is nearing pre-pandemic workforce levels, which stood at 161,000 people at the end of 2019. During 2020, the workforce fell to about 141,000 employees after Boeing announced job reductions.

"Hiring is not a constraint anymore," Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told analysts Wednesday. "People are able to hire the people they need. It's all about the training and ultimately getting them ready to do the sophisticated work that we demand."

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna and David Shepardson; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Valerie Insinna and David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.57% 116.62 Real-time Quote.8.94%
BOEING -0.37% 211.84 Delayed Quote.11.65%
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:04pBoeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
RE
12:34pSurprise Decline in French Households Confidence in the New Year Pulls Stocks Lower
MT
08:02aRolls-Royce slumps as new CEO warns of 'last chance' to change
RE
06:30aFrench Stocks Oppose Declines In French Consumer Confidence, Eurozone Loans
MT
06:23aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stock Gains Capped Ahead of U.S. Infl..
DJ
05:36aAIRBUS : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:04aAir France-KLM Orders Airbus Passenger, Freighter Aircraft
DJ
03:56aAir France-KLM Orders Seven Aircraft from Airbus
MT
02:27aAir France-KLM orders new Airbus freighter, passenger aircraft
RE
02:08aAir France-KLM orders new freighter, passenger Airbus aircraft
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 554 M 63 542 M 63 542 M
Net income 2022 3 930 M 4 264 M 4 264 M
Net cash 2022 8 763 M 9 509 M 9 509 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 95 239 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 120,94 €
Average target price 144,47 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE8.94%103 352
BOEING11.65%127 125
TEXTRON INC.-0.92%15 057
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.51%14 212
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.38%4 058
AVICOPTER PLC-1.85%3 959