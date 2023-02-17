Boeing to move historic financing arm under jet business

WASHINGTON/PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Boeing said
on Thursday it is merging its decades-old aircraft-financing arm
with its commercial airplanes unit as part of a push to simplify
its corporate structure.
After the retirement of Boeing Capital Corp (BCC) President
Tim Myers this spring, Boeing said it would "realign" the
financing arm within the commercial airplane unit while
maintaining "strong coordination" with Boeing's treasury arm.
Airfinance Journal earlier reported the move.
Boeing Capital, a subsidiary of Boeing, provides asset-based
financing and leasing to airlines.
The realignment will "focus resources on our core work
of supporting our customers and their financing needs," Boeing
Chief Financial Officer Brian West said in an internal memo
viewed by Reuters.
The closing of Boeing Capital continues a trend for Boeing
to consolidate its operational structure and ends a significant
chapter in the fast-expanding air finance industry.
Boeing in November announced a reorganization of its defense
unit that halved the number of sub-divisions. It has also moved
to cut 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and human resources.
FIREPOWER
The move comes days after the
final delivery
of the Boeing 747.
BCC was credited with prolonging the reign of the Queen
of the Skies for several years after stepping in to finance the
sale of freighters to Volga-Dnepr with leasing deals when other
financiers were reluctant to back the aging jet.
Operating as a lender of last resort, BCC was a source
of firepower in the global jet market, dating back to 1968 under
McDonnell Douglas and working alongside the U.S. EXIM bank,
which it fought to save in a Congressional dispute.
BCC stood ready to buy back jets and lease them to
airlines and more
helped shore up
market support for the Boeing 737 MAX, according to market
sources. As the availability of capital for aviation has grown,
with investors hunting for dollar-denominated yields, BCC has
been a vocal proponent of multiple types of funding for
airlines.
"The asset class is real. It's not a niche class any
more," industry veteran
Myers told reporters
in 2018.
A Boeing spokesperson said the shift will provide airlines
"with more consistent support" for arranging aircraft financing.
Boeing did not say whether any jobs would be affected.
Rob Martin, finance chief for the commercial airline
business, and Boeing Treasurer David Whitehouse will be
responsible for the transition, West said in the memo.
(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; editing by Ben Klayman, Stephen
Coates and Gerry Doyle)