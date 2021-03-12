Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing unveils order for troubled 737 MAX, shares jump

03/12/2021 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle

(Reuters) - Boeing Co unveiled a new order for its 737 MAX on Friday, pushing its shares up 6% as it renews efforts to recapture investor confidence following a two-year safety crisis.

The deal to sell 24 of the 737-8 model to a backer of Canadian low-cost carrier Flair Airlines comes after Reuters reported it was poised to win another, much larger deal with Southwest Airlines.

Shares in Boeing rose 6.2% to $267.86.

Boeing has been trying to rebuild its image with passengers and airlines following the nearly two-year grounding of the MAX after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

This week marked the second anniversary of the second accident, with a final investigative report expected any day.

Boeing said Miami-based private equity firm 777 Partners, which has a stake in Flair Airlines, agreed to buy 24 737-8 airplanes with an option to purchase a further 60.

Flair, which was recently relaunched by veterans of European budget giant Wizz Air, is now operating one plane for domestic flights. It said it would lease 13 of the 24 aircraft from 777 Partners starting this year.

Reuters on Wednesday reported Boeing was on the verge of a deal to sell dozens of 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines in potentially its largest 737 MAX order since the jet's safety ban was lifted.

Both deals would provide a much-needed injection of cash for the U.S. planemaker, which ended last year with more than $60 billion in debt and an historic loss of $12 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic has further complicated the MAX's recovery by decimating demand for air travel and new jets.

Ultra low-cost carriers, or ULCCs, are seen as the winners of the COVID-19 crisis as they offer a no-frills experience at low prices.

They are pervasive in Europe's fragmented market, with Hungarian Wizz Air - a key Airbus customer - competing with the likes of Ireland's Ryanair, a top Boeing user like Southwest.

They have grown more slowly in North America.

In December, Alaska Airlines agreed in December to buy 23 737 MAX 9 jets and Ryanair ordered 75 jets.

At Southwest, Boeing was fending off a challenge from the newer Airbus A220, building on a position as the airline's exclusive supplier as Airbus struggles to reduce production costs for the Canadian-designed A220, industry sources said.

Analysts have described Southwest as a must-win for Boeing and crucial to its broader recovery.

Analysts caution it faces a list of other challenges, from production of its 787 Dreamliner to the delayed development of its 777X and financial overruns on a U.S. Air Force tanker.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats, Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru, Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Tim Hepher in Paris, Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Maju Samuel and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Rachit Vats and Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.88% 100 Real-time Quote.10.41%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.52% 16.25 Real-time Quote.1.51%
THE BOEING COMPANY 6.84% 269.03 Delayed Quote.17.72%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.17% 5500 Delayed Quote.21.93%
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:49pBoeing unveils order for troubled 737 MAX, shares jump
RE
10:23aMARKET CHATTER : Airbus Plans Freighter Version Of A350 Passenger Jet
MT
08:53aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus targets Boeing's freight fortress with potential A350 cargo j..
RE
08:41aProposed airbus a350 freighter would be a stretched version of a350-900 - sou..
RE
08:41aLaunch of potential airbus a350 freighter depends on securing enough airline ..
RE
08:41aAirbus in talks with potential buyers for a new freighter version of its a350..
RE
08:30aBoeing unveils order for troubled 737 MAX, shares jump
RE
04:57aMARKET CHATTER : British Airways to Use Larger Aircraft for Trips to Mediterrane..
MT
01:19aAIRBUS  : to Study Satellite Manufacturing in Space
MT
01:07aAIRBUS  : Rolls-Royce Enters Engine Supply Deal With Airbus for A350-900 Aircraf..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 846 M 61 956 M 61 956 M
Net income 2021 1 832 M 2 190 M 2 190 M
Net cash 2021 4 932 M 5 894 M 5 894 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 78 372 M 93 600 M 93 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 107,44 €
Last Close Price 99,13 €
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE10.41%92 953
THE BOEING COMPANY17.72%147 077
TEXTRON INC.10.12%12 077
DASSAULT AVIATION5.30%9 397
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.10%6 049
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-11.28%4 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ