    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:26 2022-11-04 pm EDT
114.00 EUR   +2.33%
01:16aC919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air show
RE
11/04China Formally Announces $17 Billion Bulk Deals to Purchase Airbus Jets
MT
11/04Airbus Receives $17 Billion Chinese Order For 140 Aircraft
MT
C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air show

11/05/2022 | 01:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The third prototype of China's home-built passenger jet C919 takes off during its first test flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - The C919 narrowbody jet will join the opening flight display in China's biggest air show in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday, according to a schedule posted by the organisers, in what will be its first public flight or display.

The C919, made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), is designed to rival single-aisle jets made by Airbus SE and Boeing Co is close to certification but has never been displayed or publicly flown.

China will show off its home-grown civil and military aviation technology at the air show, where 740 businesses are expected to take part both online and offline.

The C919's presence was confirmed on the schedule on the organiser's official WeChat social media account.

Also scheduled to appear are China's domestically developed AG600, the world's largest amphibious aircraft, as well as the Y20 military transport aircraft.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
