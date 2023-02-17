Campaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Campaign group Transport &
Environment on Friday urged the European Union to rethink plans
to label certain aviation investments as green, arguing this
risked "greenwashing" thousands of planes as a row heats up over
climate regulation.
The European Commission is split over how to how to handle
aviation in the EU's "taxonomy" list of climate-friendly
investments, with some officials backing the idea on condition
investments meet certain environmental standards and others
opposed to giving any green badge to a high-carbon sector.
The debate centres on recommendations made by EU advisers
last year, which said Brussels should give a climate-friendly
label to "best in class" currently-produced aircraft if they
replace an older, less fuel-efficient plane in the fleet.
Transport & Environment (T&E) co-led the group of EU
advisers that crafted the recommendations, along with planemaker
Airbus, and had initially supported the criteria. It
resigned as EU advisers along with other non-profit groups in
September, following an EU decision to label gas and nuclear
energy investments green.
On Friday, T&E told Reuters it had accepted the
recommendations last year on the grounds that some progress was
better than none. But now that the Commission was reviewing
them, there was an opportunity to improve the criteria.
In a statement, it said around 90% of Airbus's order book,
or more than 7,000 planes, would be eligible as "best in class"
under the criteria, although they would only get the green label
if they replace an existing plane.
"Sticking a green investment label on thousands of highly
polluting planes is an act of pure greenwashing," said T&E
aviation director Jo Dardenne.
T&E said the 15-20% emissions saving offered by more
efficient planes was too small and urged Brussels to only
endorse technologies with "true emissions reduction potential",
such as zero-emission aircraft and sustainable fuels.
Airbus has said its planes provide emissions savings of
20-25%, and a shift to the latest aircraft could make a
significant dent in emissions - since some 75% of the existing
world fleet is older-generation.
Mass-production of breakthrough technologies is still years
away. Airbus has said it aims for a small hydrogen-powered
passenger plane to enter commercial service in 2035, while most
attention focuses on sustainable fuels that remain scarce.
The aviation industry is lobbying Brussels to accept the
advisers' recommendations, warning that excluding it would hurt
the sector's ability to raise money for cleaner technologies.
"It is key that air transport is included in the EU taxonomy
to support the full decarbonisation of the air transport
industry," an Airbus spokesperson said.
A European Commission spokesperson said it was assessing the
advisers' criteria and had not taken a final decision.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan
Fenton)