    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
2023-06-19
131.48 EUR   +0.23%
01:30pCanada investing C$350 mln to boost drive for sustainable aerospace industry
RE
12:15pFrench Stocks Closer Lower Despite Paris Air Show Boost to Aerospace Companies
MT
12:10pGlobal markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
MS
Canada investing C$350 mln to boost drive for sustainable aerospace industry

06/19/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

OTTAWA, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada is investing C$350 million ($265 million) to help fund efforts to make the aerospace industry more environmentally sustainable, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.

The focus will be on hybrid and alternative propulsion, aircraft systems, the transition to alternative fuels, and aircraft support infrastructure, he said in a statement.

"(This) ... will help drive and accelerate the green industrial transformation of Canada's aerospace industry, generating high-value jobs while strengthening supply chains and supporting the transition to a net-zero economy," he said.

Earlier this month, global airlines called for broad co-operation to reach "very tough" emission targets. Aviation, which produces around 2% of the world's emissions, is considered one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise.

The C$350 million includes a C$49 million aerospace innovation investment announced in 2019.

Airbus said in 2021 it was working on hybrid-electric propulsion among the options for reducing jetliner emissions. It has pledged to introduce the first hydrogen-powered commercial plane in 2035.

In 2019, Vancouver-based seaplane operator Harbour Air carried out the world's first fully electric, commercial flight. ($1 = 1.3202 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
