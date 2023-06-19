Canada investing C$350 mln to boost drive for sustainable aerospace industry

OTTAWA, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada is investing C$350
million ($265 million) to help fund efforts to make the
aerospace industry more environmentally sustainable, Innovation
Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.
The focus will be on hybrid and alternative propulsion,
aircraft systems, the transition to alternative fuels, and
aircraft support infrastructure, he said in a statement.
"(This) ... will help drive and accelerate the green
industrial transformation of Canada's aerospace industry,
generating high-value jobs while strengthening supply chains and
supporting the transition to a net-zero economy," he said.
Earlier this month, global airlines called for broad
co-operation to reach "very tough" emission targets. Aviation,
which produces around 2% of the world's emissions, is considered
one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise.
The C$350 million includes a C$49 million aerospace
innovation investment announced in 2019.
Airbus said in 2021 it was working on hybrid-electric
propulsion among the options for reducing jetliner emissions. It
has pledged to introduce the first hydrogen-powered commercial
plane in 2035.
In 2019, Vancouver-based seaplane operator Harbour Air
carried out the world's first fully electric, commercial flight.
($1 = 1.3202 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)