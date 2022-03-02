Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
CesiumAstro secures $60 million in funding from Airbus Ventures and others

03/02/2022 | 06:34am EST
CesiumAstro secures $60 mln in funding from Airbus Ventures and others

(Reuters) - CesiumAstro Inc, a startup that builds hardware and software for aerospace communications, said on Wednesday it has raised $60 million in funding from investors including Airbus Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.

Part of the funding will be used to further develop its own low-orbit satellites, said CesiumAstro founder and CEO Shey Sabripour.

Austin-based CesiumAstro's products enable connectivity between satellites, drones, planes, cars and other mobile devices. Its hardware generates electronically steerable beams of radio waves carrying information between the devices and its software stitches the information together.

The products have gone beyond the prototype stage, said Sabripour.

"We're starting to ship our initial flight equipment to various customers like NASA...we're building hardware for Air Force and others," he said.

CesiumAstro's satellites, which will incorporate its communications hardware, are set to be introduced to the market before the first quarter of 2024, said Sabripour.

CesiumAstro said it has raised nearly $90 million in capital since it started in 2017. It declined to say how much it is valued at in this latest funding round which was co-led by Airbus Ventures and Forever Ventures. 

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
