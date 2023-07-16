The C919 is the product of state-backed Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) which began developing the jet 15 years ago to rival the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families.

BEIJING - China Eastern Airlines has taken delivery of a second Chinese-made C919 narrowbody jet, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, as the first customer for the type looks to ramp up flights.

COMAC delivered the first C919 to China Eastern in December and the plane completed its first commercial flight in May, which was trumpeted by state media as a symbol of China's industrial prowess and national pride.

The second C919 has the same cabin configuration as the first plane and will join it to fly the Shanghai-Chengdu route, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jamie Freed)