Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-04-06 am EDT
126.18 EUR   +1.45%
12:42pChina signals wait-and-see stance on big jet orders
RE
08:47aChina's GDAT signs up for 50 H160 Airbus helicopters
RE
06:37aAirbus to Expand A320 Assembly in China, Signs Agreements
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China signals wait-and-see stance on big jet orders

04/07/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo 'quiet jet' is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld

PARIS/BEIJING (Reuters) - China and France will study the need for cargo planes and long-haul jets "in due course," a joint statement said on Friday, following a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The comments suggest a more muted stance on the prospect for significant orders of large Airbus jets compared with the planemaker's best-selling A320neo medium-haul model, for which it is doubling production capacity in China.

"The two countries will in due course study the freight and long-haul needs of Chinese airlines, depending on the recovery and development of China's air transport market and fleet," the statement wrapping up Macron's visit to Beijing said.

It also welcomed an agreement giving delivery clearance for 150 A320neo and 10 A350 jets that Airbus had already sold to China. No new airplane orders were announced during the visit.

Airbus is marketing a freighter version of its A350 jet and is keen to sell more wide-body passenger jets to China. It opened an A350 completion centre there in 2021.

While domestic traffic has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels after extended COVID-19 lockdowns, international traffic is at about 30% of 2019 levels.

Rival Boeing had been expected to secure a large order for its wide-body 787 before a chill in Sino-U.S. relations left the planemaker partially frozen out of China.

With international demand still behind the rebound in domestic flying, analysts have said airlines have time to wait for an eventual detente and ensure maximum competition before making major long-haul fleet choices.

The statement also said European and Chinese regulators would accelerate certification involving the Airbus H175 helicopter, Dassault Aviation 8X business jet and Harbin Y12F turboprop.

The H175 was co-developed by Airbus Helicopters and Chinese aerospace conglomerate AVIC and is often used for ambulance or police service. The Chinese version is certified in the country but the French-produced one has yet to win the Chinese safety approval needed before it can be exported to China.

Airbus Helicopters, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, separately announced a major deal for its new multi-mission H160 with the sale of 50 units to Chinese lessor GDAT.

The deal was signed during Macron's visit and is the biggest since the helicopter, which is designed for missions like oil and gas or servicing wind farms, was launched in 2015.

(Additional reporting by Ethan Wang; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Tim Hepher and Sophie Yu


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD -0.11% 43.69 End-of-day quote.3.33%
AIRBUS SE 1.45% 126.18 Real-time Quote.13.66%
AVIC CO., LTD. 1.14% 1068 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
BOEING 0.65% 211.37 Delayed Quote.10.96%
BRENT OIL -0.13% 84.73 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.58% 186.7 Real-time Quote.18.02%
WTI -0.05% 80.431 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about AIRBUS SE
12:42pChina signals wait-and-see stance on big jet orders
RE
08:47aChina's GDAT signs up for 50 H160 Airbus helicopters
RE
06:37aAirbus to Expand A320 Assembly in China, Signs Agreements
MT
05:58aAirbus deliveries fell to 127 jets in Q1, sources say
RE
03:15aAirbus : Azerbaijan Airlines orders 12 A320neo Family aircraft
PU
03:15aAirbus : and China aviation industry sign next phase in partnership
PU
12:04aIcelandair orders 25 Airbus A321XLR as it replaces Boeing 757s
RE
04/06Icelandair and Airbus Sign A Memorandum of Understanding for the Purchase of Up to 25 A..
CI
04/06Industrials Flat After Mixed Weekly Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/06Germany's Upside Surprise Leads European Stocks Higher Ahead of Easter Break
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 268 M 70 185 M 70 185 M
Net income 2023 4 483 M 4 895 M 4 895 M
Net cash 2023 11 564 M 12 629 M 12 629 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 99 374 M 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 126,18 €
Average target price 144,53 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE13.66%108 522
BOEING10.96%126 648
DASSAULT AVIATION18.02%16 965
TEXTRON INC.-4.36%13 790
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.38%4 047
AVICOPTER PLC-9.11%3 616
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer