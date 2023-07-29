BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - China and France welcome the recent trial certification of an Airbus helicopter and aircraft, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said at the China-France economic and financial dialogue in Beijing on Saturday.

He also said China appreciates France's decision to extend 5G licences in some cities to Huawei.

China will also support coordination of civil aviation departments to restore airline connectivity between both countries, He said. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Liz Lee, Editing by Angus MacSwan)