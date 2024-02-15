Airbus expects free cash flow before customer financing of around EUR4 billion in 2024. The flash headline "Airbus Sees 2024 FCF Before Mergers and Acquisitions and Customer Financing of Around EUR4B," at 0536 GMT, incorrectly referred to the metric as free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing. The error also appeared in "Airbus Expects to Deliver More Planes in 2024 Despite Supply-Chain Challenges -- Update," at 0601 GMT and subsequent updates, and "Airbus's 2024 Guidance Looks Weak -- Market Talk," at 0644 GMT.
02-15-24 0631ET