DGAP-Adhoc : Airbus SE: Airbus reports Half-Year -2

Consolidated Airbus Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Revenues, in millions 14,177 8,317 +70% EBIT Adjusted, in millions 2,009 -1,226 - EBIT (reported), in millions 2,265 -1,638 - Net Income/Loss^(1), in millions 1,869 -1,438 - Earnings/Loss Per Share 2.38 -1.84 - By Business Segment Revenues EBIT (reported) (Amounts in millions of Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Euro) Airbus 10,541 4,964 +112% 2,044 -1,865 - Airbus Helicopters 1,417 1,131 +25% 121 99 +22% Airbus Defence and Space 2,423 2,440 -1% 140 126 +11% Eliminations -204 -218 - -40 2 - Total 14,177 8,317 +70% 2,265 -1,638 - By Business Segment EBIT Adjusted (Amounts in millions of Euro) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Airbus 1,758 -1,498 - Airbus Helicopters 121 99 +22% Airbus Defence and Space 170 171 -1% Eliminations -40 2 - Total 2,009 -1,226 -

Q2 2021 revenues increased 70 percent, mainly driven by the higher commercial aircraft deliveries at Airbus and higher revenues at Airbus Helicopters. Q2 2021 EBIT Adjusted of EUR 2,009 million was mainly driven by the delivery performance. It also reflected the continued efforts on cost containment and competitiveness. Q2 2020 EBIT Adjusted included COVID-19 related charges. Q2 2021 EBIT (reported) of EUR 2,265 million included net Adjustments of EUR +256 million, of which EUR +174 million relate to the A380 programme mainly for a provision release on the former A380 Lagardère facility in Toulouse. Q2 2021 Net Income of EUR 1,869 million mainly reflected the EBIT (reported), EUR -89 million from the financial result and EUR -318 million from income taxes.

Consolidated Airbus H1 2021 (Amounts in millions of Euro) EBIT (reported) 2,727 thereof: A380 programme +145 USD PDP mismatch/balance sheet revaluation -170 Others +49 EBIT Adjusted 2,703

KPI DEFINITION EBIT The Company continues to use the term EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes). It is identical to Profit before finance result and income taxes as defined by IFRS Rules. Adjustment Adjustment, an alternative performance measure, is a term used by the Company which includes material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses. EBIT Adjusted The Company uses an alternative performance measure, EBIT Adjusted, as a key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses. EPS Adjusted EPS Adjusted is an alternative performance measure of basic earnings per share as reported whereby the net income as the numerator does include Adjustments. For reconciliation, see the Analyst presentation. Gross cash The Company defines its consolidated gross cash position as the sum of (i) cash and cash equivalents position and (ii) securities (all as recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position). Net cash For the definition of the alternative performance measure net cash position, see the Universal position Registration Document, MD&A section 2.1.6. FCF For the definition of the alternative performance measure free cash flow, see the Universal Registration Document, MD&A section 2.1.6.1. It is a key indicator which allows the Company to measure the amount of cash flow generated from operations after cash used in investing activities. FCF before M&A Free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions refers to free cash flow as defined in the Universal Registration Document, MD&A section 2.1.6.1 adjusted for net proceeds from disposals and acquisitions. It is an alternative performance measure and key indicator that reflects free cash flow excluding those cash flows resulting from acquisitions and disposals of businesses. FCF before M&A Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing refers to free cash flow before mergers and and customer acquisitions adjusted for cash flow related to aircraft financing activities. It is an alternative financing performance measure and indicator that may be used occasionally by the Company in its financial guidance, especially when there is higher uncertainty around customer financing activities.

1. Airbus SE continues to use the term Net Income/Loss. It is identical to Profit/Loss for the period attributable to equity owners of the parent as defined by IFRS Rules.

