DGAP-Adhoc : Airbus SE: Airbus reports Half-Year -2

DGAP-Adhoc : Airbus SE: Airbus reports Half-Year

07/29/2021 | 12:30am EDT
(Amounts in Euro) 

Consolidated Airbus                  Q2 2021         Q2 2020     Change 
Revenues, in millions                 14,177          8,317       +70% 
EBIT Adjusted, in millions            2,009          -1,226        - 
EBIT (reported), in millions          2,265          -1,638        - 
Net Income/Loss^(1), in millions      1,869          -1,438        - 
Earnings/Loss Per Share                2.38           -1.84        - 
 
By Business Segment              Revenues           EBIT (reported) 
(Amounts in millions of   Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change 
Euro) 
Airbus                    10,541   4,964  +112%   2,044  -1,865    - 
Airbus Helicopters         1,417   1,131   +25%    121     99     +22% 
Airbus Defence and Space   2,423   2,440   -1%     140     126    +11% 
Eliminations               -204    -218     -      -40      2      - 
Total                     14,177   8,317   +70%   2,265  -1,638    - 
By Business Segment                EBIT Adjusted 
(Amounts in millions of Euro)  Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change 
Airbus                          1,758  -1,498    - 
Airbus Helicopters               121     99     +22% 
Airbus Defence and Space         170     171    -1% 
Eliminations                     -40      2      - 
Total                           2,009  -1,226    -

Q2 2021 revenues increased 70 percent, mainly driven by the higher commercial aircraft deliveries at Airbus and higher revenues at Airbus Helicopters. Q2 2021 EBIT Adjusted of EUR 2,009 million was mainly driven by the delivery performance. It also reflected the continued efforts on cost containment and competitiveness. Q2 2020 EBIT Adjusted included COVID-19 related charges. Q2 2021 EBIT (reported) of EUR 2,265 million included net Adjustments of EUR +256 million, of which EUR +174 million relate to the A380 programme mainly for a provision release on the former A380 Lagardère facility in Toulouse. Q2 2021 Net Income of EUR 1,869 million mainly reflected the EBIT (reported), EUR -89 million from the financial result and EUR -318 million from income taxes.

EBIT (reported) / EBIT Adjusted Reconciliation

The table below reconciles EBIT (reported) with EBIT Adjusted. 

Consolidated Airbus                       H1 2021 
(Amounts in millions of Euro) 
EBIT (reported)                            2,727 
thereof: 
A380 programme                             +145 
USD PDP mismatch/balance sheet revaluation   -170 
Others                                      +49 
EBIT Adjusted                              2,703

Glossary 

      KPI                                                     DEFINITION 
EBIT            The Company continues to use the term EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes). It is identical to 
                Profit before finance result and income taxes as defined by IFRS Rules. 
Adjustment      Adjustment, an alternative performance measure, is a term used by the Company which includes material 
                charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign 
                exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses. 
EBIT Adjusted   The Company uses an alternative performance measure, EBIT Adjusted, as a key indicator capturing the 
                underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions 
                related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from 
                the disposal and acquisition of businesses. 
EPS Adjusted    EPS Adjusted is an alternative performance measure of basic earnings per share as reported whereby the 
                net income as the numerator does include Adjustments. For reconciliation, see the Analyst presentation. 
Gross cash      The Company defines its consolidated gross cash position as the sum of (i) cash and cash equivalents 
position        and (ii) securities (all as recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position). 
Net cash        For the definition of the alternative performance measure net cash position, see the Universal 
position        Registration Document, MD&A section 2.1.6. 
FCF             For the definition of the alternative performance measure free cash flow, see the Universal 
                Registration Document, MD&A section 2.1.6.1. It is a key indicator which allows the Company to measure 
                the amount of cash flow generated from operations after cash used in investing activities. 
FCF before M&A  Free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions refers to free cash flow as defined in the Universal 
                Registration Document, MD&A section 2.1.6.1 adjusted for net proceeds from disposals and acquisitions. 
                It is an alternative performance measure and key indicator that reflects free cash flow excluding those 
                cash flows resulting from acquisitions and disposals of businesses. 
FCF before M&A  Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing refers to free cash flow before mergers and 
and customer    acquisitions adjusted for cash flow related to aircraft financing activities. It is an alternative 
financing       performance measure and indicator that may be used occasionally by the Company in its financial 
                guidance, especially when there is higher uncertainty around customer financing activities.

Footnotes:

1. Airbus SE continues to use the term Net Income/Loss. It is identical to Profit/Loss for the period attributable to equity owners of the parent as defined by IFRS Rules.

Safe Harbour Statement:

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", "may" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about strategy, ramp-up and delivery schedules, introduction of new products and services and market expectations, as well as statements regarding future performance and outlook. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to:

- Changes in general economic, political or market conditions, including the cyclical nature of some of Airbus' businesses;

- Significant disruptions in air travel (including as a result of the spread of disease or terrorist attacks);

- Currency exchange rate fluctuations, in particular between the Euro and the U.S. dollar;

- The successful execution of internal performance plans, including cost reduction and productivity efforts;

- Product performance risks, as well as programme development and management risks;

- Customer, supplier and subcontractor performance or contract negotiations, including financing issues;

- Competition and consolidation in the aerospace and defence industry;

- Significant collective bargaining labour disputes;

- The outcome of political and legal processes, including the availability of government financing for certain programmes and the size of defence and space procurement budgets;

- Research and development costs in connection with new products;

- Legal, financial and governmental risks related to international transactions;

- Legal and investigatory proceedings and other economic, political and technological risks and uncertainties;

- The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and economic crisis.

As a result, Airbus SE's actual results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. For more information about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, see Note 2 "Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic" of the Notes to the Airbus SE Unaudited Condensed Interim IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021. For more information about factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see Airbus SE's annual reports, including its 2020 Universal Registration Document and the most recent Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Airbus SE undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

Rounding Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Airbus SE 
              P.O. Box 32008 
              2303 DA Leiden 
              Netherlands 
Phone:        00 800 00 02 2002 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 
Internet:     www.airbusgroup.com 
ISIN:         NL0000235190 
WKN:          938914 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1222502 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1222502 29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222502&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 00:29 ET (04:29 GMT)

