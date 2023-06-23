  1. Markets
AIRBUS SE

Equities AIR NL0000235190

Real-time Euronext Paris - 06:51:44 2023-06-23 am EDT Intraday chart for Airbus SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
127.14 EUR -0.39% -3.11% +14.48%
12:35pm Desperately seeking staff: Paris Airshow lets jobless in for free RE
09:24am Airbus : and AURA AERO partner to decarbonise pilot training PU

Financials

Sales 2023* 64,096 M 69,638 M
Capitalization 101 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2023*
1,42x
Net income 2023* 4,476 M 4,863 M
Free-Float73.84%
P/E ratio 2023*
22,6x
Net cash 2023* 10,012 M 10,878 M
Yield 2023*
1,58%
P/E ratio 2024 *
18,1x
More Fundamentals

*Assessed data

Chart Airbus SE

Chart Airbus SE
More charts

Company Profile

Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - commercial aircraft (69.4%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats; - defense and aerospace systems (19.1%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services; - civil and military helicopters (11.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.3%), Asia/Pacific (26.2%), North America (23.1%), Middle East (4.4%), Latin America (3.5%) and other (1.5%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-07-25 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
127.64EUR
Average target price
145.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.72%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE
Chart Analysis Airbus SE
+14.39% 110 B $
BOEING
Chart Analysis Boeing
+7.94% 124 B $
DASSAULT AVIATION
Chart Analysis Dassault Aviation
+11.38% 15 781 M $
TEXTRON INC.
Chart Analysis Textron Inc.
-7.56% 13 200 M $
JOBY AVIATION, INC.
Chart Analysis Joby Aviation, Inc.
+98.81% 4 495 M $
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
+3.13% 3 860 M $
AVICOPTER PLC
Chart Analysis Avicopter Plc
-15.90% 3 205 M $
EVE HOLDING, INC.
Chart Analysis Eve Holding, Inc.
+50.28% 2 912 M $
EMBRAER S.A.
Chart Analysis EMBRAER S.A.
+20.68% 2 657 M $
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis EHang Holdings Limited
+56.76% 782 M $
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
