|Real-time Euronext Paris - 06:51:44 2023-06-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|127.14 EUR
|-0.39%
|-3.11%
|+14.48%
|12:35pm
|Desperately seeking staff: Paris Airshow lets jobless in for free
|RE
|09:24am
|Airbus : and AURA AERO partner to decarbonise pilot training
|PU
Latest news about Airbus SE
Financials
Sales 2023* 64,096 M 69,638 M
Capitalization 101 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2023*
1,42x
Net income 2023* 4,476 M 4,863 M
Free-Float73.84%
P/E ratio 2023*
22,6x
Net cash 2023* 10,012 M 10,878 M
Yield 2023*
1,58%
P/E ratio 2024 *
18,1x
*Assessed data
Chart Airbus SE
Company Profile
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - commercial aircraft (69.4%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats; - defense and aerospace systems (19.1%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services; - civil and military helicopters (11.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.3%), Asia/Pacific (26.2%), North America (23.1%), Middle East (4.4%), Latin America (3.5%) and other (1.5%).Read more
SectorAerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-07-25 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
127.64EUR
Average target price
145.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.72%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.39%
|110 B $
|+7.94%
|124 B $
|+11.38%
|15 781 M $
|-7.56%
|13 200 M $
|+98.81%
|4 495 M $
|+3.13%
|3 860 M $
|-15.90%
|3 205 M $
|+50.28%
|2 912 M $
|+20.68%
|2 657 M $
|+56.76%
|782 M $