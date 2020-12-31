Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

12/31/2020 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with incoming U.S. president Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.

The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said on Thursday that the U.S. action had "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing negotiations about respective state subsidies for European planemaker Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing.

"The EU will engage with the new U.S. administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," it said in a statement.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday it was adding aircraft components such as fuselages and wings, and wines and brandy from France and Germany onto a list of goods subject to tariffs, responding to what it said was unfair EU retaliation.

Both Washington and Brussels have won cases at the World Trade Organization, the former allowed to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods and the latter extra duties on $4 billion of imports from the United States.

The USTR said the EU tariffs, imposed in November, had been distorted by basing them on trade depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and because Britain had been cut from the calculation even though it had applied the measures throughout 2020.

In a statement, Airbus said Europe should respond "appropriately".

"SLEDGEHAMMER" FOR FRENCH WINE

The new tariffs are part of a 16-year transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies that both U.S. and European negotiators had recently talked about ending. They will apply from Jan. 12, eight days before Biden succeeds Trump as U.S. president.

Aircraft are already covered by U.S. tariffs, but the addition of components closes a loophole that had allowed Airbus planes assembled in Mobile, Alabama, to be sold in the United States free of tariffs. As a result, those aircraft are likely to be uncompetitive in the U.S. market.

Likewise, some alcohol from the Airbus-producing nations - France, Germany, Spain and Britain - was already subject to tariffs, and other varieties have now been added. The French wine exporters' federation called it a "sledgehammer" blow.

The United States is the largest market for European spirits. Share broker Jefferies estimated a 6% hit to Remy Cointreau profits, but less than 1% for Campari, Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

Remy Cointreau and LVMH, which makes the world's top-selling cognac, Hennessy, had no immediate comment. Pernod Ricard declined to comment.

Britain and Spain were spared additional tariffs.

Britain said its decision to suspend retaliatory tariffs against the United States from Jan. 1, part of its new-found freedom outside the European Union, was already paying off. However, existing tariffs on some British goods such as Scottish whisky remain in place.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by Will James in London, Sybille de La Hamaide, Dominique Vidalon and Sarah White in Paris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Philip Blenkinsop


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.61% 89.78 Real-time Quote.-30.07%
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V. -1.29% 9.34 Delayed Quote.14.74%
DIAGEO PLC -3.78% 2878 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.43% 510.9 Real-time Quote.23.88%
PERNOD RICARD -2.06% 156.8 Real-time Quote.0.44%
RÉMY COINTREAU -3.97% 152.3 Real-time Quote.44.84%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.19% 216.67 Delayed Quote.-33.62%
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:04pEUROPE : European stocks end 2020 down as tighter UK lockdowns weigh
RE
01:45pEU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row
RE
01:00pBOEING : European Commission Seeks Immediate Resolution of 16-Year Boeing-Airbus..
MT
12:49pEU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row
RE
12:38pAIRBUS : EU wants swift resolution of aircraft dispute with Biden
RE
10:17aAIRBUS : Britain says decision to suspend U.S. tariffs already paying off
RE
09:52aEuropean stocks end 2020 down as tighter UK lockdowns weigh
RE
05:16aBOEING : US To Raise Tariffs On EU Aircraft Parts, French, German Wines Amid Dis..
MT
12/30MARKET CHATTER : Airbus Hands Over 550 Aircraft in 2020
MT
12/29AIRBUS : built CSO-2 French military Earth observation satellite launched succes..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 050 M 56 472 M 56 472 M
Net income 2020 -1 565 M -1 920 M -1 920 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,9x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 71 481 M 87 836 M 87 660 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,74 €
Last Close Price 91,25 €
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-30.07%87 836
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.62%122 317
TEXTRON INC.6.52%11 087
DASSAULT AVIATION-23.50%9 145
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.50.00%6 165
AVICOPTER PLC26.28%5 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ