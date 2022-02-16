Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Embraer aims for decision on proposed turboprop as early as this year -exec

02/16/2022 | 12:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer expects to decide late this year or early next year on whether to launch a new turboprop plane that could enter service around 2027, its commercial aviation head said on Wednesday.

Embraer is also in talks with Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce and GE about providing an engine for the plane, with a decision expected in the second half of this year, Embraer Commercial Aviation President Arjan Meijer said.

"It will be improved but conventional engine technology on the aircraft," he told Reuters by phone from the Singapore Airshow.

He declined to comment on how the fuel efficiency was likely to compare to that of existing turboprops in an industry dominated by ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo.

The other Western turboprop maker, De Havilland Canada, has completed all of its ordered Dash 8-400 planes, so production is being paused, raising broader questions over turboprop demand. ATR and De Havilland both use Pratt & Whitney engines.

Meijer said the proposed Embraer turboprop would be less noisy than existing planes and have 70- and 90- seat versions, with the larger one carrying more passengers than the ATR72.

He said he could not reveal the company's programme cost estimate, but added that it was in talks with several financial and industrial partners for development.

Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace President Chris Cholerton said his company, which is weighted toward widebody aircraft engines, was working to put forward a compelling tubroprop engine proposal to Embraer.

"I think we would see significant reductions in fuel burn, and therefore we are very positive about the potential of that product," he told reporters at the airshow.

Rolls-Royce is also conducting an engine study for Boom Supersonic, which plans a 55-seat supersonic passenger jet.

Cholerton said Rolls-Royce remained engaged with Boom but emphasised it was a study, not a contract, and considerations such as the size of the market for the jet had to be taken into account.

Pratt & Whitney and GE did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Embraer's turboprop plans.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Chen Lin and Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.81% 118.4 Real-time Quote.5.38%
EMBRAER S.A. 4.77% 19.77 Delayed Quote.-23.85%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 4.92% 6.78 Delayed Quote.2.57%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.26% 6546.825 Real-time Quote.5.16%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 1.63% 119.48 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
All news about AIRBUS SE
12:23aEmbraer aims for decision on proposed turboprop as early as this year -exec
RE
02/15Airbus Enters Partnership for Potential Hydrogen Hub in Singapore
MT
02/15Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Safran Spearhead Declaration to Accelerate Sustainable Fuel Adopti..
MT
02/15Airbus to Supply Additional 30 A220-300 Jets to JetBlue Airways
MT
02/15Airbus Employees Eye Industrial Action In March Over 'Unacceptably Low' Pay
MT
02/15Airbus Set to File Defense Against Qatar Airways Amid Jet Dispute
MT
02/15Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines
RE
02/15MEDIA-Airbus faces UK strikes over pay just as group hopes to raise production - FT
RE
02/15JetBlue Airways Exercises Option to Order 30 More Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
MT
02/15JetBlue Airways Exercises Option to Add 30 Airbus A220s Bringing Total Order to 100
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 462 M 59 610 M 59 610 M
Net income 2021 3 357 M 3 814 M 3 814 M
Net cash 2021 5 923 M 6 730 M 6 730 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 93 044 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 118,40 €
Average target price 144,62 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE5.38%105 720
THE BOEING COMPANY4.33%122 453
TEXTRON INC.-11.19%15 112
DASSAULT AVIATION24.63%10 840
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-31.90%7 521
AVICOPTER PLC-30.37%5 184