By Mauro Orru



Emirates Airline placed an order worth $6 billion for 15 additional Airbus A350-900 jets, part of plans from the state-run airline to serve a range of new markets with wide-body planes on long-haul flights.

The companies announced the order on Thursday at the Dubai Airshow, saying the deal lifts Emirates' total A350 order book to 65 aircraft. The first A350 is expected to join its fleet in August next year, with deliveries stretching until early 2028.

"We plan to deploy our A350s to serve a range of new markets including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai," said Emirates Chief Executive Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. "We will work closely with Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure our aircraft deliver the best possible operating efficiency and flying experience for our customers."

The announcement comes just days after Emirates said it would buy 95 wide-body jets from Boeing, moving to expand its fleet of long-haul jets in the coming years to meet rising demand for global travel.

Last week, the Dubai-based airline posted a surge in profit and revenue for the first half of its fiscal year after a summer marked by strong demand for international travel.

Emirates competes with the likes of Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways in the region for connecting passengers on routes to North America, China, Japan and South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-23 0531ET