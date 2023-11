DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates moved closer on Wednesday towards a potential agreement to buy dozens of Airbus A350-1000 jets after narrowing differences over performance and guarantees in talks with engine maker Rolls-Royce, industry sources said.

Ethiopian Airlines was set to announce an order for around 10 of the smaller A350-900 after talks with Rolls-Royce at the Dubai Airshow that focused on service pricing, they said.

None of the companies had any immediate comment.

