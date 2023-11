DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline president Tim Clark on Tuesday ruled out an immediate deal to buy Airbus A350 jets barring a breakthrough on engine talks with Rolls-Royce.

Speaking to reporters a day after placing a large order for rival Boeing 777X jets, Clark said Emirates wanted improvements on durability and maintenance costs. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Tim Hepher and Alexander COrnwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)