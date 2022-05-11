Emirates to receive first Airbus A350 in August 2024

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Emirates will take delivery of its
first Airbus A350 in August 2024, the Dubai-based
carrier's chief operating officer was quoted as saying on
Wednesday, which would be more than a year later than initially
announced.
A representative for the Dubai-based airline confirmed the
comments by COO Adel Al Redha published by Emirati newspaper
Emarat Al Youm were accurate. Airbus did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Emirates was due to receive its first of 50 A350 jets in May
2023, the airline said when announcing the order in late 2019.
The airline's president, Tim Clark, was quoted earlier this
year as saying Emirates had told Airbus it would not take any
A350s if they had surface problems like those reported by Qatar
Airways.
Al Redha earlier on Wednesday told reporters that deliveries
of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft Emirates had ordered
were delayed by at least a year to 2024.
The U.S. planemaker has suspended deliveries of the
wide-body jet due to structural flaws.
