Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/11 10:18:03 am EDT
107.10 EUR   +2.39%
10:01aEmirates to receive first Airbus A350 in August 2024
RE
05/10U.S. safety board cites FAA inaction in helicopter tour crash
RE
05/10India among potential partners for Embraer turboprop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emirates to receive first Airbus A350 in August 2024

05/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Adel al Redha, Emirates Airlines Chief Operating Officer (COO), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Emirates will take delivery of its first Airbus A350 in August 2024, the Dubai-based carrier's chief operating officer was quoted as saying on Wednesday, which would be more than a year later than initially announced.

A representative for the Dubai-based airline confirmed the comments by COO Adel Al Redha published by Emirati newspaper Emarat Al Youm were accurate. Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emirates was due to receive its first of 50 A350 jets in May 2023, the airline said when announcing the order in late 2019.

The airline's president, Tim Clark, was quoted earlier this year as saying Emirates had told Airbus it would not take any A350s if they had surface problems like those reported by Qatar Airways.

Al Redha earlier on Wednesday told reporters that deliveries of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft Emirates had ordered were delayed by at least a year to 2024.

The U.S. planemaker has suspended deliveries of the wide-body jet due to structural flaws. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.39% 107.1 Real-time Quote.-6.91%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.35% 136.0201 Delayed Quote.-33.78%
All news about AIRBUS SE
10:01aEmirates to receive first Airbus A350 in August 2024
RE
05/10U.S. safety board cites FAA inaction in helicopter tour crash
RE
05/10India among potential partners for Embraer turboprop
RE
05/10Embraer in India partnership talks on potential new turboprop
RE
05/10China Eastern Airlines to raise up to $2.2 billion through A-Share sale
RE
05/10Indonesia airline Garuda proposes another debt restructuring extension
RE
05/10AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/10AIRBUS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05/09AIRBUS : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/09Leasing giant AerCap says Boeing will 'bounce back'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 295 M 63 508 M 63 508 M
Net income 2022 4 089 M 4 307 M 4 307 M
Net cash 2022 8 473 M 8 924 M 8 924 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 82 357 M 86 747 M 86 747 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 104,60 €
Average target price 149,50 €
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-6.91%86 747
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.78%78 658
TEXTRON INC.-16.74%13 815
DASSAULT AVIATION62.21%13 501
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.86%3 978
AVICOPTER PLC-50.31%3 492