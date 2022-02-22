Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet agrees to sell Aubert & Duval to aeronautics consortium

02/22/2022 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Mining group Eramet said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell alloys maker Aubert & Duval (A&D) to an Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Ace Capital consortium, as it pursues a focus on mining activities.

The planned deal, which the parties expect to complete before the end of the year, is based on an enterprise value of 95 million euros ($107.3 million), Eramet said in a statement.

Eramet shares fell around 4% at the opening in Paris, before recovering some ground to trade slightly lower.

The company launched a strategic review of A&D, which supplies specialist metal alloys for the aeronautics industry, in mid-2020, and has reportedly been in talks with the Airbus-Safran-Tikehau consortium for over a year.

The deal will see the French state hold a golden share relating to certain A&D assets deemed strategic, Eramet said.

An estimated negative accounting impact of 340 million euros will be recognised in its 2021 results, but there will be no impact on group debt as of end-2021, Eramet added.

In a separate statement, Airbus, Safran and Tikehau said the planned acquisition, in which they would have equal ownership rights, would allow them to secure strategic supply chain materials for civil and military aircraft and engine programmes.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.02% 112.1 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
ERAMET 1.25% 105.6 Real-time Quote.45.10%
SAFRAN 0.14% 111.08 Real-time Quote.3.10%
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:38aEramet agrees to sell Aubert & Duval to aeronautics consortium
RE
03:33aAirbus, Partners Sign Agreement for Acquisition of Eramet's Subsidiary Aubert & Duval
DJ
03:13aAirbus, Safran, Tikehau To Jointly Acquire Eramet's Aerospace Parts Subsidiary
MT
02/21EU antitrust regulators to decide on Parker, Meggitt deal by March 28
RE
02/21Airbus To Sell Jets To Kuwait Airways For $6 Billion
MT
02/21Kuwait Airways increases Airbus order to 31 aircraft -chairman
RE
02/21New kuwait airways deal with airbus is worth about $3 billion -…
RE
02/21Kuwait airways replaces a previous order from airbus for 28 airc…
RE
02/21Kuwait airways signs $6 bln deal with airbus to purcha…
RE
02/21Kuwait airways signs $6 bln deal with airbus for six new aeropla…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 462 M 59 481 M 59 481 M
Net income 2021 3 357 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
Net cash 2021 5 923 M 6 715 M 6 715 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 88 100 M 99 887 M 99 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 126 495
Free-Float -
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 112,14 €
Average target price 145,62 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.20%99 887
THE BOEING COMPANY3.83%121 864
TEXTRON INC.-9.95%15 064
DASSAULT AVIATION18.53%10 619
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-32.23%7 511
AVICOPTER PLC-30.51%5 192