Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 04:34:03 am EDT
105.64 EUR   -0.84%
04:23aEuropean regulators may look to impose changes to design of Airbus A321XLR - source
RE
05/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
05/02Australia shares slip with RBA meet in focus; Qantas jumps on non-stop flight plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European regulators may look to impose changes to design of Airbus A321XLR - source

05/04/2022 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Entrance of the Jean-Luc Lagardere A380 production plant at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac

PARIS (Reuters) - European aviation regulators are looking at imposing significant changes to the design of "underbelly fairings" on the future Airbus A321XLR, raising the prospect of a delay in its introduction, a senior industry source said.

The move is designed to allay the risk of fire from a new central fuel tank. Bloomberg News had reported that design changes could also shorten the plane's range.

An Airbus spokesman said the company was in talks with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) about certification requirements.

Airbus has said the upgraded A321XLR, its longest-range single-aisle model, will enter service in late 2023.

"The certification of the A321XLR is an ongoing project. The complete set of conditions in relation with the installation of the rear centre tanks is still under definition, and when ready, will be published for comments on the EASA website in accordance with the applicable regulations," said a spokesperson for the EASA.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
04:23aEuropean regulators may look to impose changes to design of Airbus A321XLR - source
RE
05/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
05/02Australia shares slip with RBA meet in focus; Qantas jumps on non-stop flight plans
RE
05/02MARKETMIND : Peak hawkishness
RE
05/02Airbus Receives Order For 52 Aircraft From Australia's Qantas
MT
05/01Airbus Set To Receive Order For A350-1000 Aircraft From Australia's Qantas Airways
MT
05/01AIRBUS : Qantas confirms future Airbus fleet
PU
05/01Australian shares decline over 1% ahead of cenbank meeting
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/01IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL : Qantas bets on Sydney-London non-stop with Airbus order
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 409 M 62 634 M 62 634 M
Net income 2022 4 069 M 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net cash 2022 8 416 M 8 873 M 8 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 83 920 M 88 476 M 88 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 123 776
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 106,54 €
Average target price 147,02 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-5.18%88 476
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.18%87 923
TEXTRON INC.-9.24%15 071
DASSAULT AVIATION73.89%13 956
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.22%4 225
AVICOPTER PLC-46.82%3 809