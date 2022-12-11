Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
111.64 EUR   +1.36%
07:11aExclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
RE
07:08aAir india order to include around 100 wide-body jets including a…
RE
07:08aAir india finalising order for a total of up to 500 je…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

12/11/2022 | 07:11am EST
A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai

PARIS/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing historic orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious revival under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.

The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as finishing touches are placed on the mammoth deal in coming days.

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment. Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.36% 111.64 Real-time Quote.-0.64%
BOEING 0.26% 179.54 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
