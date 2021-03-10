Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 03/10 11:35:10 am
98.99 EUR   -1.27%
05:43pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing close to major order for dozens of 737 MAX jets - sources
RE
04:03pAIRBUS  : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:51pAerCap to buy GE's aircraft leasing unit in $30 billion deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Boeing close to major order for dozens of 737 MAX jets - sources

03/10/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Midway International Airport in Chicago

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is close to a deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines Co, in potentially the company's largest 737 MAX order since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the deal would head off a partial defection to Airbus SE by one of Boeing's largest customers and provide Boeing much-needed support after the nearly two-year grounding of the 737 MAX family, following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The order would include dozens of firm orders and potentially significant options, the sources said.

U.S. carrier Southwest said it does not comment on fleet decisions and has nothing to announce. Boeing declined comment.

The proposed deal, which one of the sources said could potentially involve 130 firm orders plus roughly 170 options, follows speculation of a faceoff between the smallest member of Boeing's MAX family and the A220 from Airbus.

Another person cautioned the number of firm orders may fall below three digits, which would still be significant for the MAX given its high-profile problems.

An order for 130 of the jets would be worth $13 billion at list prices, though such jets usually sell for less than half their official value of about $100 million with typical market discounts, according to aircraft industry sources.

The exact terms of any deal and the timing of a possible announcement were not clear.

Boeing shares gained 6.4% to close at $245.34 on Wednesday. Southwest shares dipped 0.7% to close at $58.51.

The potential Southwest deal comes after Alaska Airlines agreed in December to buy 23 737 MAX 9 jets following a lifeline order from European budget airline Ryanair for 75 of the narrowbodies.

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in November that the company wanted to make a decision soon about refreshing its aging 737-700 jets with 143 seats and was debating between the Boeing 737 MAX-7, which has yet to come out and be certified, or the A220, which would mean a shift away from its all-Boeing fleet for the first time.

Speaking at an Aero Club of Washington virtual luncheon on Wednesday, Kelly said Southwest remained in negotiations with Boeing and reiterated the advantages to having a single fleet type, while acknowledging that the A220 is "a great plane."

Any deal is not meant to increase Southwest's overall fleet size. It has parked dozens of planes while weathering the COVID-19 crisis.

March 10 marks the second anniversary of a MAX crash on Ethiopian Airlines, five months after a similar disaster on a Lion Air flight. All together, 346 people died.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

By Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
05:43pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing close to major order for dozens of 737 MAX jets - sources
RE
04:03pAIRBUS  : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:51pAerCap to buy GE's aircraft leasing unit in $30 billion deal
RE
01:48pLeonardo upbeat on prospects despite Aerostructures troubles
RE
11:40aGE sells aircraft leasing unit in $30 bln deal
RE
06:52aGE-AerCap's $30 Billion Deal Adds Pressure on Boeing and Airbus
DJ
06:51aAIRBUS  : AerCap to buy GE's aircraft leasing unit in $30 billion deal
RE
06:51aGE Reaches Jet-Leasing Deal With AerCap
DJ
03:56aAIRBUS  : Leonardo sees higher losses in aerostructures unit this year, sticks t..
RE
03:36aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Chairman Says Will Continue To Look At Opportunities T..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 846 M 61 800 M 61 800 M
Net income 2021 1 832 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
Net cash 2021 4 932 M 5 879 M 5 879 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 77 580 M 92 247 M 92 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 107,44 €
Last Close Price 100,26 €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.67%93 398
THE BOEING COMPANY7.73%134 593
TEXTRON INC.5.50%11 571
DASSAULT AVIATION3.85%9 207
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.23%6 196
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.38%4 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ