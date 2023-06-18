Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:48 2023-06-16 am EDT
131.18 EUR   +0.99%
07:22aExclusive-Mystery X9 helicopter takes shape as potential successor to Airbus H145
RE
06/17Boeing boosts 20 year outlook for planes due to narrowbody demand
RE
06/17CFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Mystery X9 helicopter takes shape as potential successor to Airbus H145

06/18/2023 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Presentation of the 2023 plan to fight against wildfires in France

PARIS (Reuters) - After a decade in the shadows, one of Europe's mystery aerospace projects - the X9 helicopter - is taking shape as a potential future successor to Airbus Helicopters' H145 light-twin chopper, with plans for a demonstrator underway, industry sources said.

The X9 was one of two coded projects briefly sketched out by former helicopters chief Lutz Bertling in 2012 alongside the X6 SuperPuma replacement, which was later abandoned as low oil and gas prices at the time hit a key prospective customer base.

Since then, little further has been said about the market for the X9 sister project - or even whether it still exists.

A Berlin filing by Airbus Helicopters' German subsidiary in 2020 noted its board had been briefed on the X9 and unspecified "further steps".

The same unit later said it would focus on ensuring "the future viability of civil helicopters" at Donauwoerth, Germany.

The Bavarian town is home to the twin-engined H135 and H145, while other civil programmes focus mainly on Marignane, France, where the world's largest commercial helicopter maker is based.

With sales still booming, Airbus has so far been content to upgrade the H145, which has its roots in a 1990s German-Japanese project and whose latest version adds an extra blade.

In private, however, Airbus is exploring a potential H145 successor under the X9 codename and is ready to take the idea one step beyond the drawing board by seeking propulsion and other options for a planned demonstrator, the sources said.

A demonstrator is a one-off test bench designed to test technology, which may or may not lead to a specific product. But the plans indicate where Airbus is focusing its attention.

The X9 also has a programme office in Donauwoerth, according to a LinkedIn post.

Even so, with the upgraded H145 still in demand, any launch decision remains some way off, the sources said. It can take 7-10 years and $1 billion to develop a new helicopter.

In a statement to Reuters, Airbus did not respond directly to questions about the X9, but said: "As market leaders, we are of course looking into the next generation of helicopters.

"We are currently working on several research and technology bricks that are aimed at making our aircraft more efficient while offering performance and mission flexibility."

Not all studies become programmes, it said, adding: "Currently our light twins are best sellers with over 65% of the civil and parapublic market."

GERMANY BOOST

Airbus has built 1,600 of the various versions of H145 for medical, policing and other roles. It sold 83 H145s in 2022, second only to its best-selling light H125/130 "Squirrel".

According to U.S. consulting firm Chase & Associates, H145 competitors include Leonardo's AW169.

Both aircraft will be at this week's Paris Airshow, with the H145 on the tarmac in its recently launched military version.

Any future H145 successor would regenerate the German side of Airbus Helicopters, formed from a 1992 merger between divisions of France's Aerospatiale and MBB of Germany to counter U.S. rivals led by Bell, Boeing and Sikorsky. Spain joined later. Until 2014, the company was known as Eurocopter.

Although it was the first part of what became Airbus to combine its fragmented national activities into one company, the helicopters unit was until recently seen as effectively split into French and German camps.

Those barriers are gradually fading as Airbus Helicopters adopts a system under which specialised sites pre-assemble major sections, which then converge on one site for final assembly.

The system was designed for jetliners and is working its way into helicopter plants, starting with the new H160 in Marignane.

Airbus Germany has also begun producing parts for the once all-French H125/130, the industry's best-seller for which no replacement is immediately on the horizon.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.99% 131.18 Real-time Quote.18.16%
BOEING 0.26% 219.99 Delayed Quote.15.18%
BRENT OIL 0.86% 76.26 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 1.94% 10.5 Real-time Quote.30.27%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.71% 459.17 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
WTI 0.00% 71.63 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
All news about AIRBUS SE
07:22aExclusive-Mystery X9 helicopter takes shape as potential successor to Airbus H145
RE
06/17Boeing boosts 20 year outlook for planes due to narrowbody demand
RE
06/17CFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts
RE
06/16Airbus sales chief: signed A350 order with major airline, adds that '..
RE
06/16Goodyear Tire & Rubber to Make Tires for Airbus' New A321XLR
MT
06/16Fitch Upgrades Airbus to 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/16Climate and Ukraine loom over supply-strained Paris Airshow
RE
06/16France's Macron vows to boost sustainable aviation fuel production
RE
06/16Fitch Raises Airbus Rating on Expected EBITDA, Free Cash Flow Margin Stabilization
MT
06/15AIRBUS : RBC is now Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 136 M 70 064 M 70 064 M
Net income 2023 4 476 M 4 890 M 4 890 M
Net cash 2023 10 012 M 10 938 M 10 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 104 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 131,18 €
Average target price 145,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
BOEING15.18%132 345
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-6.17%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer