FAA expands use of independent review boards in certifying airplanes

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said Monday it is expanding the use of
independent safety expert groups when certifying commercial
aircraft.
The FAA said it is expanding use of Technical Advisory
Boards (TAB) to help ensure it has a "consistent and thorough
approach for all aircraft certification projects."
The FAA convened a TAB soon after the second Boeing
737 MAX crash in March 2019 to assist it in the review of the
grounded airplane.
The FAA plans to establish the boards earlier in the
certification process and use them on aircraft that are largely
the same as current models that are typically referred to as
derivative aircraft.
The FAA has a board in place for the certification review of
the Boeing 777X.
The boards look at a number of issues including identifying
new technologies or designs "that could be catastrophic if they
failed," the FAA said, and to determine "whether similar systems
have caused problems on other aircraft" and to ensure the proper
FAA offices were involved in the certification process.
