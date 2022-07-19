Farnborough slow roasts jet deals in scorching heat

(Recasts, adds Aviation Capital Group, Pratt & Whitney)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Boeing
unveiled orders for dozens of 737 MAX jets on Tuesday as
Britain's Farnborough Airshow, back after a four-year
pandemic-induced hiatus, braved the hottest day on UK record.
While the second day of one of the industry's biggest events
saw a relatively modest flow of orders, the minds of most
aviation bosses were focused on fixing broken supply chains -
and ducking from one air-conditioned chalet to another.
Stabilising fractured supply chains rather than adding to
bulging order books is the main focus of this year's event,
though Boeing is keen to shore up its 737 MAX programme with
deals following a safety crisis and regulatory issues.
Miami-based airline investor 777 Partners ordered 30 MAX in
a deal that could rise to 66 planes if options are exercised.
That comes after a deal for 100 MAX 10 airliners from Delta
Air Lines on Monday - a boost for a model whose future
has been clouded by an elusive year-end deadline for
certification in time to avoid costly rule changes.
"I think you can check the reboot box and now we're just
into the normal Boeing versus Airbus continuing to compete hard
for each customer," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal
told reporters.
Lessor ACG ordered 12 737 MAX while Delta Air Lines placed
an order for 12 A220 jets from Airbus.
Regional planemakers Embraer and ATR also announced deals.
Still, the volumes seen so far pale in comparison with
former events. Cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the biennial
event saw headline deals worth more than $190 billion when last
held in 2018.
"Despite record heat, no record-breaking orders," Jefferies
analysts said in a note.
Boeing sold five 787-9 Dreamliners to AerCap, taking
the leasing giant's fleet of 787s owned or on order to 125.
Airbus was expected to confirm an order for 56 narrowbody
jets from easyJet on Wednesday.
Contesting with Paris' Le Bourget as the world's biggest
airshow, usually crammed with dealmakers in golf buggies,
Farnborough stood relatively quiet as executives mingled inside
temporary chalets.
The show itself brought reminders of a problem-strewn
recovery from COVID-19 with train disruptions and London
airports facing ongoing delays, a day after the runway at Luton
Airport, used chiefly for tourism, melted on Monday and added to
delays.
The conditions underscored the challenges of meeting net
zero emission targets after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
opened the event on Monday calling for renewed efforts to tackle
a "carbon tea cosy" stifling the planet.
CHALLENGING TIME
"There are things that are outside our control," easyJet
CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters on Tuesday.
"We can't help it if runways are closed down because they're
melting. We have help if air traffic control puts restrictions
into the flow system," he said. "But the things that actually
are within our control, that's been stabilised."
Farnborough marks the aviation's biggest meeting since the
outbreak of COVID-19 pummeled air travel and fractured supply
chains, with parts makers struggling to get back up to speed.
"We have an industry grappling with a downturn and (then) a
bounce-back at a challenging time for the economy," the head of
conglomerate General Electric, Larry Culp, said on Monday.
Rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney pledged to get engine
deliveries to Airbus for its A320 series back on track by early
2023.
For airlines the battle back from the impact of the pandemic
will likely take until next year, said Tim Clark, president of
Emirates, which has clashed with London's Heathrow over enforced
capacity cuts stemming from staffing shortages at the airport.
This year the airline industry must simply "tough it out",
Clark said on Monday.
