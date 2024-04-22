By Pierre Bertrand

Airbus's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in the Americas, C. Jeffrey Knittel, will retire after being at the helm since 2018 and Robin Hayes, former chief executive of JetBlue Airways, has been tapped to replace him.

The European plane maker said that Knittel's retirement would take effect June 3, and that he would remain with the company through a transition period.

Hayes will lead Airbus's commercial aircraft business and will be responsible for coordinating the company's helicopters, space and defense businesses in North America.

Hayes from 2020 to 2022 was the chair of the International Air Transport Association's Board of Governors. He will report to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Airbus said.

